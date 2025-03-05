Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.

Gerdau has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Gerdau Stock Up 4.1 %

Gerdau stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

