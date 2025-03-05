Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Genius Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.52 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 169.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

