General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 40,091 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in General Electric by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

General Electric stock opened at $198.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average is $182.63. General Electric has a 12-month low of $125.26 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.