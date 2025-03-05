Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,868,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 2,216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 717.1 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $3.74 during trading on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
