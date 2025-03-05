Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,868,300 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 2,216,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 717.1 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $3.74 during trading on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

