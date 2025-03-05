FY2026 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Raised by Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Enerflex Trading Down 3.8 %

EFXT opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $903.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 484,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 206,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 659,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 1,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230,864 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

