FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Increased by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

GTBIF opened at $6.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

