FY2025 EPS Estimates for MiMedx Group Cut by Northland Capmk

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MiMedx Group stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.42 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.