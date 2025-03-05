FY2025 EPS Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Lowered by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Sunday, March 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PBA. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

