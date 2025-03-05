FY2024 EPS Estimates for GoldMining Cut by Roth Capital

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for GoldMining in a research note issued on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for GoldMining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GoldMining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GoldMining from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.07. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoldMining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining in the third quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

