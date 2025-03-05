FY2024 EPS Estimate for Boyd Group Services Cut by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2026 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$276.00 to C$281.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$280.50.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$238.38 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$198.61 and a 1 year high of C$318.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$229.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$220.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

