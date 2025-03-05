Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Future Generation Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $519.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

