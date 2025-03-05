Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Future Generation Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Future Generation Australia Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $519.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.58.
About Future Generation Australia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Future Generation Australia
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.