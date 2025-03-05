Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Futu Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $108.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $130.88.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

