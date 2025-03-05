FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.23.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $30.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $15.00 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $2.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 11.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

