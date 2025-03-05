Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Receives $24.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.46.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.83 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $41,447,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in Frontline by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,061,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,047,000 after acquiring an additional 878,885 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth about $9,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Frontline by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,090,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 630,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Frontline by 1,326.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 527,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 490,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04. Frontline has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

