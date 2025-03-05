Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 10.3% – Should You Buy?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.75. 415,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 119,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FL

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 16.2 %

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.