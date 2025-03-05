Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 12.7% – Time to Sell?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) was down 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 603,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 132,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

