Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading 10.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 415,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 119,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

