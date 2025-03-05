Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 673,890 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 134,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FL

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 13.9 %

About Frontier Lithium

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$151.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.