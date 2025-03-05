Frazor Titus Edmondson III Sells 14,544 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $472,537.44. This represents a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Zai Lab Trading Up 7.2 %

ZLAB opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZLAB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $46,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,740 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

