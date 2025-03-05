Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 581,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 177,854 shares.The stock last traded at $33.52 and had previously closed at $32.72.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 296,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $421,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.