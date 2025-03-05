Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.75, but opened at $54.03. Franklin Bitcoin ETF shares last traded at $51.94, with a volume of 146,887 shares traded.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZBC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the third quarter valued at $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

