Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 327,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
Insider Activity at Fractyl Health
In related news, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 90,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $165,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,218.78. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay David Caplan sold 22,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $40,446.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,914.64. The trade was a 12.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fractyl Health
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fractyl Health by 166.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 313,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 54.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 56.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 1,754.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the third quarter worth $38,000.
Fractyl Health Stock Down 3.8 %
Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fractyl Health
Fractyl Health Company Profile
Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.
