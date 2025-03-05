Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.81 and last traded at $91.78. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.