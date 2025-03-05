Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

