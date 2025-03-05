FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Shares Up 10.2% – What’s Next?

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Up 10.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

