Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 713,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 982,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 251,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.