Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 872,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 566,083 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $4,260,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 229,284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 368,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

