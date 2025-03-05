Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,064 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

