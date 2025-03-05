Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,664.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 288,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,912,000 after acquiring an additional 271,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,894,000 after acquiring an additional 227,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 237,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 196,811 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.02 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.40%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,286.90. The trade was a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.55.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

