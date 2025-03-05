Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,846 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,934.28. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 168,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $2,599,294.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,163.12. This represents a 55.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $2,791,693. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITC opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

