Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 1,460.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,566 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $23,988,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after buying an additional 95,185 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,052,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

CNS opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

