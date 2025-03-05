Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,735 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

