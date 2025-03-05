Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 42,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Victory Capital by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

