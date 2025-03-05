First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $41,171.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 494,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 415,084 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 647.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $7,637,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

NYSE FCT opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

