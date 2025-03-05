First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

