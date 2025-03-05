First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in February

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,715,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Income Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FCEF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 4,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.