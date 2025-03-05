First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 107,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,816,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 4.4 %

FEP traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. 192,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -268.18%.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

