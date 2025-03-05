First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT remained flat at $16.49 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

About First Bankers Trustshares

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company operates through Commercial Operating, Commercial Real Estate, Agricultural Operating, Agricultural Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Real Estate Secured by 1-4 and Multi-Family, and Consumer segments.

