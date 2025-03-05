First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:FBTT)

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.
First Bankers Trustshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT remained flat at $16.49 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $18.50.
About First Bankers Trustshares
