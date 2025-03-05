First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Acceptance Stock Down 1.0 %

FACO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. First Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.19.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 53.03%.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

