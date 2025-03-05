Financial Review: YXT.COM Group (NASDAQ:YXT) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) and YXT.COM Group (NASDAQ:YXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domo and YXT.COM Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $318.46 million 0.95 -$75.57 million ($2.19) -3.53 YXT.COM Group $336.91 million 0.29 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

YXT.COM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Domo.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Domo and YXT.COM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 4 1 1 2.50 YXT.COM Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Domo presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than YXT.COM Group.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and YXT.COM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -26.05% N/A -39.27% YXT.COM Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Domo beats YXT.COM Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About YXT.COM Group

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital corporate learning solution in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers corporate learning platform, personalized e-learning system, teaching tools, and online courses, as well as offline courses and courseware recording service. It also engages in the technology development; and sale of Software-as-a-Service and content. YXT.COM Group Holding Limited was formerly known as Unicentury Group Holding Limited and changed its name to YXT.COM Group Holding Limited in May 2021. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Suzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

