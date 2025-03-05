Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Up 44.0% in February

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITBO opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

