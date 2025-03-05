Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,238 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 196,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after acquiring an additional 520,113 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

