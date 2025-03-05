Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,125 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Shares of URA opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

