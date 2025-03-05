Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,131 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.