Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $276,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.45.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

