Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 178.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

