Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in VeriSign by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total transaction of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $237.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.10. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $242.23. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

