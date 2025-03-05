Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.33. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 98.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

