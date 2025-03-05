Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.88. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.