Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $247.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.88. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $242.92 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

