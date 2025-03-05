Fertilizer Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CF Industries, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Teck Resources are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the inventories of various fertilizer products held by manufacturers, distributors, or retailers to ensure a steady supply for agricultural needs. They play a crucial role in stabilizing market prices and managing seasonal demand fluctuations, thereby ensuring that farmers have access to necessary nutrients for crop production when needed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $246.94. 3,252,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $32.01. 21,082,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,273,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.70. CSX has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 25,692,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,626,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.99. 4,171,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.96. 1,099,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.07 and its 200 day moving average is $250.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 2,477,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. 4,241,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 1.02.

